× Jim Peterik talks about his new energy bar, his upcoming concert at Moraine Valley, and more

Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter, Jim Peterik from The Ides of March and formerly of Survivor, joins Bill and Wendy in the studio. Jim talks about his new energy bar ‘Eye of The Tiger,’ his long music career, his obsession with purple, and much more.

Jim will be performing at Moraine Valley Community College on Saturday, October 6 at 7:30 pm in the Dorothy Menker Theater. Jim will also be joined by the band that started it all, Chicago’s own Ides of March.

Join Jim for a special dinner before the show to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Fine and Performing Arts Center. All proceeds will go to the Moraine Valley Foundation to support future performances at the center. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. Includes dinner, soft drinks, wine, beer, and a performance ticket.

Tickets: $75

Dinner & Show Package: $135

Get your tickets now: Call (708) 974-5500 or click here.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.