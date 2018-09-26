× Halloween party with Judy Pielach at Goodwill New Lenox – Oct 14

Halloween happens at Goodwill! Meet “Good Buy Girl” Judy Pielach at the Goodwill Store and Donation Center in New Lenox on Sunday, October 14 from noon to 2pm for a Halloween party.

At Goodwill, you’ll discover amazing finds to create a custom costume and get everything you need for a Halloween bash!

One lucky customer will win the spooky masterpiece that Judy has put together with items from Goodwill. And Judy will also show customers how to make colorful pumpkins out of T-shirts, too!

Attendees can spin the prize wheel for a chance to win prizes including tickets for a Chicago Bears game, a Chicago Blackhawks game and more. And Goodwill will give away $25 store gift cards every 30 minutes during the event.

Goodwill Store and Donation Store in New Lenox is located at 441 E. Lincoln Highway.