× Former United States Ambassador to Canada on President Trump’s rejection of meeting with PM Trudeau: “There was never a request for a meeting.”

President Donald Trump in a press conference in New York says he rejected a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau because he’s upset with Canadian tariffs. Bruce Heyman, the former United States Ambassador to Canada joins the Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to tell a slightly different story.