ThinkCERCA CEO Eileen Murphy joins Scott in-studio at WGN Radio to talk about the lack of preparation students face after they graduate and head into the real world. It’s time to dump the old curriculum and become more engaged with our students.

This episode is sponsored by Salesforce, Bank of America & Jones Lang LaSalle.

Now you can listen to Technori on Spotify!