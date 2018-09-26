× Dr. John Duffy: Parenting your freshman the right way

Dr. Duffy is a highly sought-after clinical psychologist, best-selling author, certified life coach, parenting and relationship expert. He joins the Bill and Wendy show to talk about things parents can expect to encounter during their child’s freshman year—and how best to prepare themselves. Dr. Duffy also talks about his new film, how teens are reacting to sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.