College Football: Recapping Week 4; Previewing Week 5

With conference games finally underway, Northwestern football play-by-play announcer, Dave Eanet, and former Northwestern quarterback, Dan Persa, take a look back the teams who impressed and the ones who need to step it up. Dave and Dan also look ahead to the monster matchup in Happy Valley Saturday Night when Penn State and Ohio State get together for a top ten clash. Steve Jones, who does play-by-play for Penn State, joins the guys to preview the game and talk about the “White Out” that will take place. Later on, the Dave and Dan preview Northwestern’s game against the Wolverines.