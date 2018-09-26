× Chicago Tribune Reporter Stacy St. Clair: “He described [Laquan McDonald] as a black male about 5’5″, when Laquan McDonald was 6’2″”

Chicago Tribune Reporter Stacy St. Clair joins John Williams to describe the day’s hearing in the Jason Van Dyke trial. That includes one discrepancy in testimony today, which Stacy says the defense might have capitalized on.