Chicago Tribune Reporter Stacy St. Clair: “He described [Laquan McDonald] as a black male about 5’5″, when Laquan McDonald was 6’2″”
Truck driver Rudy Barillas testifies during the murder trial of Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke for the 2014 shooting death of Laquan McDonald at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, in Chicago. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
Chicago Tribune Reporter Stacy St. Clair joins John Williams to describe the day’s hearing in the Jason Van Dyke trial. That includes one discrepancy in testimony today, which Stacy says the defense might have capitalized on.