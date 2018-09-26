Checkout How Far Medicine Has Come!

Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour
Syringe, Pill Capsule, & Morphine (Photo By: Qimono of Pixabay)

From witchcraft, to the drinking of radiation and feeding babies mercury: Dr Lydia Kang explains how far medicine has truly come.

For more information about Dr Lydia Kang visit: Lydiakang.com
Pick up Dr Kang’s latest book: Quackery-A Brief History Of The Worst Ways To Cure Everything

