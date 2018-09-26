× Bill and Wendy Full Show 9.26.18: No fighting in the bleachers

Today on the show, Bill and Wendy share their reactions to Bill Cosby sentencing. They also talk about last night’s bleacher brawl at Wrigley Field. Angie Cavallari, pop culture writer and author of ‘Trailer Trash: An 80s Memoir’ talks about the classic era of the 80s. Dr. John Duffy gives insightful tips on how to help their student have a successful college experience. Grammy-winning singer and songwriter, Jim Peterik from The Ides of March, joins us live in the studio.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.