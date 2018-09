× B-Well Bensenville’s Walk-A-Thon & Family Fest – Sept 29

Join the Bensenville Youth Services Coalition for B-Well Bensenville’s annual Walk-A-Thon and Family Fest on Saturday, September 29th from 8am to noon.

Everyone can participate in the walk, wellness expo and outdoor activities while enjoying a healthy lunch. This family friendly event is free to attend.

For more information, visit bensenvilleparkdistrict.org and bwellbensenville.com.