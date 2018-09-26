× A Legal Week: TV Legend Cosby goes to Jail, Kavenaugh’s SCOTUS Battle and the latest on the Van Dyke (LaQuan McDonald) Case with Expert Lawyer

Paul goes behind the curtain of the week’s TOP legal cases. First, TV legend Bill Cosby is given 3 to 10 years in jail. Was that fair? Too long or short a sentence? Then the latest on the character challenges against Judge Brett Kavanaugh and how the proceedings might influence the final vote by the Senate, and finally, a look at the hottest trial in Chicago right now, the Officer Jason Van Dyke case. The prosecution rested, how did they do? What does the defense have to do? And what can we expect the jury to find? All of these cases explored with expert attorney Gal Pissetzky, partner of Pissetzky and Berliner in Chicago. An insightful lawyer on the biggest legal matters of the week! Check it out!