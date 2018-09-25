× Wintrust Business Lunch 9/25/18: The Dunkin Donuts Name Change, China’s Business in Chicago, and Gates of The Arctic National Park

There have been a few notable changes to Instagram and Dunkin Donuts today so Steve Bertrand chatted with Jon Najarian to learn about those changes and their impact on Wall Street. Andrea Zopp works to bring the world of business to Chicago so she shared her input on President Trump’s recent comments about trade with the US, Tien Tzuo provided the case for our move towards a subscription based economy, and Joe Wilkins is working to help provide more business for the US National Parks after spending a lot time doing research at the Gates of The Arctic National Park.