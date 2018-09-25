× Total Dudes: The Vegan’s Choice Motorcycle Club

You think you know what it means to be a biker? You think you know what it means to be vegan? Think again! Host Elysabeth Alfano dishes with six members of the Vegan’s Choice Motorcycle Club about why they ride, why they’re vegan and just what does it really means to be manly. Buckle up for the ride! Watch and listen in to the Vegan’s Choice Motorcycle Club. For more information, visit http://ElysabethAlfano.com .

