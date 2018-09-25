NORRISTOWN, PA - SEPTEMBER 25: Bill Cosby is taken away in handcuffs after being sentenced to 3-10 years in his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse on September 25, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. In April, Cosby was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004 and faces a maximum of 10 years in prison. 60 women have accused the 81 year old entertainer of sexual assault. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
Top Five@5 (9/25/18): Bill Cosby’s spox draws conspiratorial connection to Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump gets a laugh at the UN, and more…
NORRISTOWN, PA - SEPTEMBER 25: Bill Cosby is taken away in handcuffs after being sentenced to 3-10 years in his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse on September 25, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. In April, Cosby was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004 and faces a maximum of 10 years in prison. 60 women have accused the 81 year old entertainer of sexual assault. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, September 25th, 2018:
The spokesman for convicted sex-offender Bill Cosby blames an on-going “sex war” for the treatment of his client & Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump gets a laugh while addressing the United Nations General Assembly for the wrong reasons, Tom Arnold & Meghan Kelly get into a heated discussion on “Today,” Stephen Colbert questions Bret Kavanaugh’s high school calendar, and Dave Grohl tells KROQ why he’ll never play the Super Bowl half-time show.