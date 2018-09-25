× The Opening Bell 9/25/18: So What Exactly Do You Do When You “Serve on A Board?”

Board members of an organization can seem like an elusive cast as they are generally out of the spotlight when it comes to a business, but Steve Grzanich was curious about how to get in that position and how it can benefit not only a career but a larger group of people. Andy Davis (Director of Education at BoardSource) joined Steve to discuss what comes with a board position and how diversity on boards is needed more than ever. Sona Jones (COO of Chicago Ideas Week) then jumped on with Steve to preview the annual Chicago Ideas Week this year seeking to inspire and take action in the Chicago community through speaking events, featuring everyone from the Co-founder of Whole Foods to director George Lucas.