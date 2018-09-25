× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.25.18: Destination weddings, QMedic, “Forced From Home” Daley Plaza tours

John Williams begins the show with a review of the day’s hearing in the Jason Van Dyke trial. Then, he plays surprisingly self-deprecating audio from President Trump’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly this morning. He invites QMedic Founder and CEO Sombit Mishra who informs John about his emergency medical alert system. The John Williams Show then sounds off on destination weddings, with half of the show team preparing to embark on such trips. And, Otto Gonzalez, a nurse who has been on four Doctors Without Borders assignments, joins the show to preview “Forced From Home,” an interactive and guided tour of those assignments on the Daley Plaza through Sunday.