The Boy and His Glove: Ohio Couple finds son's lost childhood baseball glove in Florida

How about this for a feel-good story? Ohio couple Julie Lisi and her husband, Michael Lisi, recently made a purchase at a thrift store that they will never forget. Julie and Michael discovered their son’s missing baseball glove at a Goodwill store in Florida 40 years after their son lost it at a Little League game. They joined the Bill and Wendy show to share their miracle story.

