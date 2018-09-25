× #TechTuesday with CNET’s Bridget Carey: Amazon’s new smart home products

It’s #TechTuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET’s Bridget Carey is on the hotline! Every Tuesday, Bridget joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. This week, Bridget talks about the rise of deepfake videos, Amazon’s new smart home devices, why Instagram’s founders are resigning, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.