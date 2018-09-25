This undated photo provided by Amazon shows a new microwave oven that connects with Amazon's Echo devices. Amazon wants the most basic of tasks to be controlled by voice, from microwaving potatoes to switching up the music in the car. The company unveiled several gadgets on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, furthering Amazon's goal of placing its Alexa voice assistant everywhere its customers are. (Amazon via AP)
#TechTuesday with CNET’s Bridget Carey: Amazon’s new smart home products
It’s #TechTuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET’s Bridget Carey is on the hotline! Every Tuesday, Bridget joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. This week, Bridget talks about the rise of deepfake videos, Amazon’s new smart home devices, why Instagram’s founders are resigning, and much more.
