Steve Cochran Full Show 09.25.18: Poems and french accents

It’s Tuesday and today we introduced you to an an amazing Kid of the Week. Luke A. is an incredible 15-year-old and we are lucky to know him. Curt Byrum checked in from Paris with a Ryder Cup update. Artist and poet Krista Franklin stopped by the studio and judged Steve’s poem writing ability. Adam Hoge talks Bears and John Weidman talks Hawks.