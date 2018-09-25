× Sports Central, 09.25.18: The Trubisky-Mahomes Comparisons Need To Stop

The Bears are 2-1, the Cubs are trying to clinch the division, and the Bulls are about to get going. It’s a busy sports week in Chicago and Mark Carman and Adam Hoge are here to break it all down for you. Hoge tells you why Mitch Trubisky needs to stop being compared to Patrick Mahomes, while Carm tells you which National League teams the Cubs need to be worried about. Oh, and Chris Conte gets a mention in the show too. Take a listen!

Subscribe to Sports Central on iTunes and Google Play!