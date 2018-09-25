× Runge live report from the Van Dyke trial, the other side of the MeToo movement, Inside Out and much more

WGN News reporter Erik Runge joins Tina and Rich for a live update on the Van Dyke murder trial.

Singer Deutsch Co-Founder and Partner John D. Singer discusses defending male clients accused in the #MeToo movement.

Tina then becomes guest as she and her fellow Inside Out columnist David Susler discuss their latest column in Chicago Lawyer Magazine, “The Importance of Teamwork.”

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina and Rich are joined by WGN Radio’s Paul Farahvar and Smith Senior Living’s Kathy Quilty to discuss breaking legal news involving Bill Cosby’s sentence, Brett Kavanaugh, the Chicago mayoral race and whether Beyonce is a witch.