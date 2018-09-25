Roe Conn Full Show (9/25/18): Rocky Wirtz talks family, Skilling looks at the history of September storms, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, September 25th, 2018:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on the verdict of Bill Cosby, WGN’s Erik Runge & attorney Mike Monico break down the second day of the defense witness testimony in the Jason Van Dyke trial, Tom Skilling talks about the history of dangerous midwest weather in September, Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz talks about the new book The Breakaway: The Untold Story of The Chicago Blackhawks’ Wirtz Family, The Top Five@5 features the United Nations General Assembly gets a laugh at President Trump’s expense, Real Clear Politics’ AB Stoddard looks at how the drama surrounding the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation will impact the general election, and the crew tackles the mystery of who is Chicago’s “Grocery Store Joe?”
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!