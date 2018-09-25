Roe Conn Full Show (9/25/18): Rocky Wirtz talks family, Skilling looks at the history of September storms, and more…

Owner and Chairman Rocky Wirtz of the Chicago Blackhawks prepares to speak to the crowd during the Chicago Blackhawks Stanley Cup Championship Rally at Soldier Field on June 18, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, September 25th, 2018:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on the verdict of Bill Cosby, WGN’s Erik Runge & attorney Mike Monico break down the second day of the defense witness testimony in the Jason Van Dyke trial, Tom Skilling talks about the history of dangerous midwest weather in September, Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz talks about the new book The Breakaway: The Untold Story of The Chicago Blackhawks’ Wirtz Family, The Top Five@5 features the United Nations General Assembly gets a laugh at President Trump’s expense, Real Clear Politics’ AB Stoddard looks at how the drama surrounding the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation will impact the general election, and the crew tackles the mystery of who is Chicago’s “Grocery Store Joe?”

