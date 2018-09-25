× Ricky Renteria: “Once you connect attitude, skill and execution you have a chance of creating something very, very fruitful”

White Sox manager Ricky Renteria sits down with Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz for a chat during the weekend crosstown series with the Cubs. The skipper covers a wide range of topics including using his own experiences to be able to connect with players who’ve all had different paths to the big leagues, his biggest point of pride in the dugout this year, managing on both sides of town and his view of what went down on the North Side, and more.