Recap & Analysis of the Jason Van Dyke Trial, Day 6: A “laser-based” animation portrays Van Dyke’s perspective
WGN’s Erik Runge & former federal prosecutor Mike Monico join Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to break down the sixth day of testimony in the trial of Jason Van Dyke. On what would have been Laquan McDonald’s 21st birthday, Van Dyke’s defense presented a “laser-based” computer animation purporting to show the shooting of McDonald from Van Dyke’s perspective. Jason Fries, the CEO of 3D-Forensic, testified that his San Francisco based company utilizes lasers & drones to create similar computer animations for law enforcement agencies and civil attorneys to give perspectives not attainable by standard video recordings.
