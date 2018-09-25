Recap & Analysis of the Jason Van Dyke Trial, Day 6: A “laser-based” animation portrays Van Dyke’s perspective

Lead defense attorney Daniel Herbert gestures at an animated video portraying Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke and Laquan McDonald as it's shown to the jury during the first degree murder trial of Van Dyke for the shooting death of McDonald at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)

WGN’s Erik Runge & former federal prosecutor Mike Monico join Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to break down the sixth day of testimony in the trial of Jason Van Dyke. On what would have been Laquan McDonald’s 21st birthday, Van Dyke’s defense presented a “laser-based” computer animation purporting to show the shooting of McDonald from Van Dyke’s perspective. Jason Fries, the CEO of 3D-Forensic, testified that his San Francisco based company utilizes lasers & drones to create similar computer animations for law enforcement agencies and civil attorneys to give perspectives not attainable by standard video recordings.

