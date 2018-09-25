Getting to Yes, And…| Kelly Palmer – Learning Fast and Slow

Kelly connects with the former Chief Learning Officer of LinkedIn, Kelly Palmer. Her new book, The Expertise Economy, shows us how most learning programs aren’t conducive to the science of how we actually learn.
