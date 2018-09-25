× Child’s Play Touring Theatre (Tina Fey Alumni) Celebrates 40 Years, A Look Inside The Kavanaugh Controversy, and The Latest with The Jason Van Dyke Trial | Full Show (Sept 24th)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas: We welcome June Podagrossi and Christian Vernan from Child’s Play Touring Theatre who are celebrating 40 Years! Then, we take an in-depth look inside the Brett Kavanaugh controversy with Renato Mariotti as well as recap what has been happening in the Jason Van Dyke trial. And finally, we welcome back comedian and co-host of the podcast “2 Guys 1 Album” Paul Farahvar to try and rename a popular game on the show. All this and more!

