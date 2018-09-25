× Chicago Ideas Week 2018: George Lucas, General Petraeus, Martha Stewart & more

With only being around for the last 8 years, Chicago Ideas Week has grown to become one of the most anticipated ideas festival of the year by getting rid of the exclusivity of events like this. Steve Grzanich previewed this year’s Chicago Ideas Week featuring some of the larger speakers like David Hogg and Martha Stewart, but Sona Jones (COO of Chicago Ideas Week) explained how the lab sessions are opportunities for people to become inspired and take action right then and there.