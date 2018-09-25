× Bill and Wendy Full Show 9.25.18: It’s only Tuesday?

Bill and Wendy discuss Brett Kavanaugh’s Fox News interview. Then, tech-savvy CNET senior editor Bridget Carey checks in with the latest in technology news. Duane Scott Cerny, author of ‘Selling Dead People’s Things’ and co-owner of Broadway Antique Market drops by to talk about his new book and the art of buying and selling antiques in the digital age. And Julie Lisi and her husband, Michael Lisi, a couple from Ohio, joins the show to talk about how they found their son’s lost childhood baseball mitt in a Florida Goodwill.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.