× Beck “Odelay” VS. 2 Guys 1 Album

Each week, “Music Insiders” Michael Heidemann & Paul Farahvar review, dissect and discuss a new album, complete with personal opinions and journeys related to the music. Subscribe today!

On Episode #21 of 2 Guys 1 Album, hosts Mike Heidemann and Paul Farahvar turn it up to 11 and listen song by song to the 90’s indie rock darling… Beck “Odelay”. Turn up your ear buds and/or car stereo and hear Michael and Paul tear into this iconic album and get ‘oh so many facts wrong. [Some Mature Language]

Listen To The Full Podcast Right Here And Comment Below for your chance to hear it on the podcast!



Like what you hear? Have a question or want to get in contact with 2 Guys 1 Album?

2guys1album@gmail.com | Twitter | Facebook | ITunes

Hosts – Michael Heidemann and Paul Farahvar