× Wintrust Business Lunch 9/24/18: Bartenderless Bars, The Chicago Family Business Council, & Student Loan Debt Benefits

College students and coffee go hand in hand, so Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis explained to Steve Bertrand why it was a no brainier when a local coffee startup has seen recent success, while they also touched on the bar that is shaking things up in the bar industry. Mark Wesa & Judy Hogul joined Steve to talk about the family aspect of business with the Chicago Family Business Council being a resource for family owned businesses in and around Chicago, and Ilyce Glink shared the a new trend in corporate America that helps alleviate student loan debt for employees.