× WGN Radio Theatre #321: Gunsmoke & Jack Benny

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on September 23, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Gunsmoke: Kitty’s Outlaw” Starring: William Conrad; (02-12-56). For our final episode of the night we have: “Jack Benny: Defending Home from Burglars” Starring: Jack Benny; (01-20-57).

