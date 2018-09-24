Prosecutor Jody Gleason points to a medical examiner's diagram showing the wounds to Laquan McDonald, during a trial of Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. Lawyers for the white Chicago police officer charged with murder in the shooting of McDonald, a black teenager, opened their defense case Monday with a witness questioning the thoroughness and accuracy of the autopsy. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
WGN Radio Reporter Erik Runge: The defense witness testifies on how only one shot killed Laquan McDonald
WGN Radio Reporter Erik Runge joins John Williams again from the Leighton Criminal Court Building, where the Jason Van Dyke trial is being heard for the second week. He describes the key elements in the defense witness’s testimony today, one of which is the time Laquan McDonald died.