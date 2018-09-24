FILE - In this July 13, 2018, file photo, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington. Rosenstein is denying a report in The New York Times that he suggested last year that he secretly record President Donald Trump in the White House to expose the chaos in the administration. Rosenstein says the story is “inaccurate and factually incorrect.” (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Washington Post National Correspondent Philip Bump: “How people leave their roles affects the Mueller investigation”
Washington Post National Correspondent Philip Bump joins John Williams to explain how the way in which Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein leaves his role can impact what happens next. That’s why we ask you if you would rather quit or be fired.