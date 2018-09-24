Top Five@5 (9/24/18): LeBron debuts his new threads, Ricky Gervais promotes his new kids show, and more…

Posted 9:24 PM, September 24, 2018, by , Updated at 05:46PM, September 24, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James smiles as a microphone is placed on his chest during media day at the NBA basketball team's practice facility Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in El Segundo, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Top Five@5 for Monday, September 24th, 2018:

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is asked about Rod Rosenstein joking about surreptitiously recording President Trump, Fox News’ Martha MacCallum sits down with Bret Kavanaugh and his wife to say he won’t back down from his nomination, Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau talk with Australian TV about their how their relationship started, LeBron James makes his debut at Lakers Media Day, and Ricky Gervais promotes his new show on Good Morning America.


