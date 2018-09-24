× The Opening Bell 9/24/18: Pushing the Communications Field Forward with 90 Years of Experience

The communications field has changed dramatically over the last decade, and when you’re Motorola Solutions celebrating 90 years of being one of those industry pillars, you work hard to make sure you’re helping to shape those technological changes. Steve Grzanich sat down with Paul Steinberg (CTO of Motorola Solutions) to talk about how a basic piece of technology (like a walkie-talkie) has developed over the years and helped make communication easier. Kristen Sosulski (Clinial Associate Professor of Information, Operations and Management Sciences at NYU) then shared some insight into the data world we all live in and helped decipher it with her new book, “Data Visualization Made Simple: Insights Into Becoming Visual“.