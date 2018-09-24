× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.24.18: The fate of Rod Rosenstein’s job, Jason Van Dyke trial, Amazon Go

John Williams invites Washington Post National Correspondent Philip Bump to explain why Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein might opt to be fired instead of quit. Plus, Hamline University Political Science Professor David Schultz breaks down the 25th Amendment, after Rosenstein reportedly said it should be invoked. What would you do if you were Rosenstein? Also, WGN Radio Reporter Erik Runge describes a point of contention in today’s Jason Van Dyke hearing. Finally, John fills you in on our newest video visiting Amazon Go.