The John Williams NewsClick: Would you quit?

Posted 12:44 PM, September 24, 2018, by , Updated at 12:30PM, September 24, 2018

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, left, and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, put their hands over their heart as they sing the National Anthem during a Religious Liberty Summit at the Department of Justice, Monday, July 30, 2018. Sessions says there’s a “dangerous movement” to erode protections for Americans to worship and believe as they choose. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)