× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (9/23/18): Full Bears at Cardinals Postgame Reaction

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman break down the Bears’ 16-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Bears improve to 2-1 on the year and are above the .500 mark for the first time 4 years. Join the guys as they break down yet another strong defensive effort, mixed with another multi-turnover, learning-curve game for Mitchell Trubisky. Next up, the Bears host the Bucs on Sunday afternoon.