The 'Feisty' Chicago Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn weighs in on Brett Kavanaugh allegations

Zorn! Zorn! Zooorrrn! We sing the praises of Zorn. Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Chicago Tribune columnist Eric Zorn. They talk about the sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, what it means for his nomination, and how politicians and the public are reacting to the accusations.

