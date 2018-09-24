× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (9/24/18): Paul Vallas is fired up by the late entry of Preckwinkle, Chico, & Daley into the race for mayor. Plus, Tom Bevan on the Kavanaugh circus

The Chicago Way w/John Kass(9/24/18): This week John Kass catches up with mayoral candidate Paul Vallas who is fired up after late-comers like Toni Preckwinkle, Gery Chico, & Bill Daley jump into the race after Rahm Emanuel decided not to run for re-election. Kass & Jeff Carlin are then joined by co-founder and publisher of Real Clear Politics Tom Bevan to break down the circus surrounding the Supreme Court confirmation process of Brett Kavanaugh & the allegations made against Kavanaugh.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3549614/3549614_2018-09-24-122014.64kmono.mp3

