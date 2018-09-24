Steve Stone salutes his broadcast partner Hawk Harrelson

Posted 9:24 PM, September 24, 2018, by , Updated at 05:53PM, September 24, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 23: Ken "Hawk" Harrelson waves to the the fans during the seventh inning of a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs on September 23, 2018 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. It was Harrelson's last broadcast as a announcer for the White Sox. The Cubs won 6-1. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

White Sox guru Steve Stone joins Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, and Kevin Powell to talk about the retirement of his long-time broadcast partner Hawk Harrelson.


