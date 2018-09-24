CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 23: Ken "Hawk" Harrelson waves to the the fans during the seventh inning of a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs on September 23, 2018 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. It was Harrelson's last broadcast as a announcer for the White Sox. The Cubs won 6-1. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)
Steve Stone salutes his broadcast partner Hawk Harrelson
White Sox guru Steve Stone joins Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, and Kevin Powell to talk about the retirement of his long-time broadcast partner Hawk Harrelson.