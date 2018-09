× Steve Cochran Full Show 09.24.18: Steve Cochran predicts everything

Tiger Woods wins the PGA Championship and the Bears are in 1st place in their devision so it was a great weekend. Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard and Rich Lerner talked about the reaction to Tiger’s win. Steve Dolinsky stopped by with our new favorite book, Pizza City, USA. Dr. Ian K. Smith was in studio with his new book The Ancient Nine. Dr. Kevin Most talks migraines and Dan Hampton loves the Bears defense.