× Single, Married, Divorced-Episode 19: Hitting Your Peak

This week the Single, Married, Divorced team discusses a New York Times story that says women hit their peak in their teens while men are more middle a ged. A view that Allison doesn’t agree with. She also shares a story about a man who is… well, let’s just say several years older than she is that her parents tried to set her up with. Tom and Erik respond to accusations they are “mean” to Allison.

Poll Question: When it comes to dating-when do we peak?

Question 1: Who can I set you up with?

Dating Story: Up up and away in my beautiful balloon.

Question 2: Who’s being mean?