× Roe Conn Full Show (9/24/18): A day full of news from D.C., the defense gets its turn in the Van Dyke trial, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, September 24th, 2018:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has the latest on the controversy surrounding Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court -including another allegation of sexual misconduct from Kavanaugh’s past, WGN’s Erik Runge & high-powered attorney Mike Monico breakdown the first day of defense witnesses in the trial of Jason Van Dyke, Chicago Tribune columnist John Kass reports on his conversations with demonstrators outside the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Tom Skilling gets roped into political talk, White Sox guru Steve Stone discusses the retirement of long-time broadcast partner Hawk Harrelson, the Top Five@5 features LeBron James addressing the media at Lakers media day, Politico’s Natasha Korecki breaks down a hectic day in D.C., and Chicago Bears Insider Adam Hoge looks at what we learned from the Bears’ win over the Arizona Cardinals.