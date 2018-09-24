Recap & Analysis of the Jason Van Dyke Trial, Day 5: The defense begins to present its case and protesters demonstrate outside court

Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, left, talks with his attorneys during the fourth day of Van Dyke's first degree murder trial for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. (Antonio Perez/ Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)

WGN’s Erik Runge & high-powered attorney Mike Monico breakdown the first day of defense witnesses in the trial of Jason Van Dyke and Chicago Tribune columnist John Kass reports on his conversations with demonstrators outside the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

