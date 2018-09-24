Recap & Analysis of the Jason Van Dyke Trial, Day 5: The defense begins to present its case and protesters demonstrate outside court
WGN’s Erik Runge & high-powered attorney Mike Monico breakdown the first day of defense witnesses in the trial of Jason Van Dyke and Chicago Tribune columnist John Kass reports on his conversations with demonstrators outside the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
