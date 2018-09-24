× Pinball wizards will flip at the Pinball Expo, coming to Wheeling in October

Pinball wizards will hit the jackpot when the 32nd Annual Pinball Expo returns to Wheeling this October. The show features pinball and vintage video games to be played, including tournaments, as well as seminars, machines and parts for sale, and the opportunity to see how pinball machines are made. Founder Rob Berk says there’s still a spot for vintage machines in the world of fast paced video games. For more information, visit pinballexpo.com.