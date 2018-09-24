× Payton Presser: Bears bailed out by defense again

After watching another full slate of NFL games this weekend, I was reminded that there is a reason they play the games. In a weekend where Green Bay lost to Washington and Buffalo destroyed Minnesota, I thought a theme was developing and had a bad feeling about how the Bears would fare against Arizona. By the middle of the second quarter, it seemed like those feelings were becoming a reality. If last week was all about having patience, Week 3 was about having faith. The Bears found a way to escape Arizona with a 16-14 victory. After giving up two early touchdowns in the contest, the Bears defense clamped down and shut out the Cardinals the rest of the way. Starting in the 3rd quarter, the Bears defense created 4 turnovers on 4 straight drives. Very impressive after seeing how they started the game. The question is how good can they be?

“I’m still amazed by how much talent Mack has. He’s an incredibly smart player with a nose for the ball.” The Bears’ defense was already a top defense. But with the addition of Khalil Mack, it looks like they are taking it to the next level. I’m still amazed by how much talent Mack has. He’s an incredibly smart player with a nose for the ball. Mack’s big time play in the 4th quarter with the Bears down 14-13, forcing Sam Bradford to cough up the ball and Danny Trevathan recovering the ball at the Bears’ 16-yard line, was a monster play by the man that is the spark of the Bears’ defense. His stat line read like this at the end of the evening: five tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble. That’s just every game for him. The man is unreal.

“This Bears defense can be as good as they want to be.” With Mack and the rest of the guys upfront causing all sorts of havoc, it allowed the secondary to get in on the fun with interceptions. Eddie Jackson is one of my favorite draft picks and watching him ball is always fun. It’s hard not to be a big fan of Alabama players. Nick Saban’s guys play ball very well, especially on the defensive side. Watching Jackson cover the ground he did Sunday to reel in that interception was poetry in motion. It was also great to see Sherrick McManis and Bryce Callahan get a chance to step up and make some big plays in the absence of Prince Amukamara, who was sidelined in the second half with a hamstring injury. Having a solid starting 11 is great. But to sustain the high level of play, the goal is to create dependable depth at each position and the Bears are succeeding. To answer my own question, this Bears defense can be as good as they want to be. The hope is that all the key pieces can stay…and well, you know what I want to say, but I don’t want to be the one who jinxes them.

“Sunday was another week that leaves us with an offense with no identity.” The Bears’ offense, on the other hand, must get better. Sunday was another week that leaves us with an offense with no identity. This week, Matt Nagy tried to get the ground game going, but it was tough sledding against Arizona’s front 7. That in turn put a lot of the pressure on Mitchell Trubisky to beat the Cardinals with his arm. This offense hasn’t shown us they have an aerial attack, illustrated by Trubisky chipping away with short passes. His longest throw on the day was a 39-yard pass to Allen Robinson in the 3rd quarter. Anything down the field was over-thrown, under-thrown or off-target, anything but caught. Trubisky went 24 of 35 for 220 yards, with an interception and a fumble. He was also sacked 3 times for 26 yards. Trubisky has to get better. The Bears’ defense is on the rise and, while it can win championships, you don’t want to rely solely on your defense. Other QB’s from his draft class, like Patrick Mahomes, aren’t helping quiet the chatter from Trubisky skeptics that will likely not die down any time soon. The Bears’ offense needs an identity. A good place to start would be a balanced attack.