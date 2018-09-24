× No Coast Interviews: Karson Pilote, “Heart of the Blackhawks”

Tom and Conor sit down with young filmmaker Karson Pilote at the Middle Coast Film Festival to talk about his short documentary, “Heart of the Blackhawks: The Pierre Pilote Story”

The film tells the story of legendary Blackhawk and hockey hall of famer Pierre Pilote, who happens to be Karson’s grandfather. Karson talks about capturing his grandfather’s legacy in the documentary, the process of making the film itself and why Pierre Pilote is truly the heart of the Blackhawks.

“Heart of the Blackhawks: The Pierre Pilote Story” will be available on YouTube and Vimeo this October.