× NBC News Consumer Reporter Herb Weisbaum in studio to discuss pet insurance, fake checks and listeners’ questions

Herb Weisbaum is an Emmy award-winning reporter who covers the consumer beat for NBCnews.com.

Normally Herb joins Nick Digilio from his home in Seattle but a trip to his alma mater Syracuse meant a stop in Chicago and a chance to visit in studio and we were thrilled to have him.

In this conversation, they discuss pet insurance, provide details about scams involving fake checks and answer listeners’ questions!

You can read all of Herb’s stories and sign-up for his newsletter at Consumerman.com. And be sure to like him on Facebook and follow him on Twitter.

