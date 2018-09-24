× League of Legends Patch 8.19: 2018 World Championship Patch

This latest patch will be pretty short and sweet. Riot will not make any major changes during this patch because this will be the patch that’ll be played at the 2018 World Championship. So they can’t make any major changes during this time because riot doesn’t want to mess with the meta of the game like we have experienced in previous patches. like always we don’t know when this patch will be released or if these will be the final changes but its expected this patch will be released September 26th. As a reminder, last time James Hong of Inven Global, said that the teams to look out for will be the ones from China. I am a fan of SKT T1, which this particular team has won the 2015 and 2016 championships, did not qualify for this years tournament. The 2018 World Championship will be from: October 1, 2018- November 3, 2018 and we can expect the following 24 teams from around the world.

3 from – Korea

KT Rolster

Afreeca Freecs

Gen.G

3 from – China

Royal Never Give Up

Invictus Gaming

EDward Gaming

3 from – Europe

Fnatic

Team Vitality

G2 Esports

3 from – North America

Team Liquid

100 Thieves

Cloud9

3 from – Taiwan, Hong Kong, and MCO

Flash Wolves

MAD Team

G-Rex

1 from – Brazil

KaBuM! e-Sports

1 from – CIS

Gambit Esports

1 from – Japan

DetonatioN FocusMe

1 from- Latin America North

Infinity eSports

1 from – Latin America South

Kaos Latin Gamers

1 from – Oceania

Dire Wolves

1 from – SEA

Ascension Gaming

1 from – Turkey

SuperMassive eSports

1 from – Vietnam

Phong Vũ Buffalo

The changes they make during this time will be buffs to the following characters:

Darius:

Crippling Strike (W): Bonus physical damage increased to 50/55/60/65/70%; Bonus Damage use to be: 40/45/50/55/60%.

Apprehend (E): Armor penetration increased to 15/20/25/30/35%; Armor Penetration use to be: 10/15/20/25/30%.

Elise: Rappel (Spider E): Cooldown decreased to 22/21/20/19/18 seconds; the Cool down use to be: 26/24/22/20/18 seconds.

Fiora: Duelist’s Dance (P): Healing increased to 40-125; Healing use to be: 30-115

Kha’Zix : Void Spike (W): Evolved Spike Racks slow potency increased to 60%; This potency use to be 40%. Isolated target slow potency increased to 90% it use to be 80%.

Kog’Maw: Base move speed is increased from 325 to 330

Living Artillery (R): Range increased to 1300/1550/1800 units from 1200/1500/1800 units.

Janna: Tailwind (P): Bonus move speed conversion to damage changed to 25/35% at levels 1/10 This conversion use to be at levels 1/7/13 and it was at 15/25/35%.

Jarvan IV: Martial Cadence (P): Cooldown per target changed to 6 seconds at all ranks from 10/8/6 seconds at levels 1/7/13.

Pyke: Death from Below (R): Execute damage increased to 250-605 from 200-605.

Nunu & Willump: Consume (Q): AP ratio on champion damage decreased to 50% from 70%.

AP ratio on heal decreased to 35% from 70%.

Snowball Barrage (E): Snowball AP ratio increased to 6% from 5%.

Willump’s Turn AP ratio increased to 80% from 50%.

Tahm Kench: HP per level- Increased to 102 from 95

Base HP: Decreased to 540; it use to be: 610

Thresh: Death Sentence (Q): Mana cost decreased to 60; it use to be 80.

Cooldown decreased to 16/15/14/13/12 seconds; it use to be: 20/18/16/14/12 seconds.

There will only be weapon change. |

This will be to: Liandry’s Torment. The AP will be decreased to 75 from 80.

The unique passive: Torment max health as bonus damage has been increased to 1.5% from 1%. Burn damage changed to 2.5%.

Jarvan IV, Veigar, Lee Sin & Vi will receive visual effects and so effects updates.

There will be championship skin for: Kha’zix